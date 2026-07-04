₹5-Crore Ramcharitmanas Book Stolen From Ram Mandir? Ex-Minister Lakshminarayan's Says Golden Copy Has Vanished Without Trace

Ayodhya: The controversy over the row over alleged theft of donations made to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has intensified after former Union Home Secretary S Lakshminarayan claimed that a gold-plated copy of Ramcharitmanas worth around Rs 5 crore has been stolen from the temple premises.

The book had been donated by Lakshminarayan's family to the temple.

While taking to media, Lakshminarayan, a 1970-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, alleged that he had offered a specially made Ramcharitmanas to the temple in April 2024, around the time of the first Ram Navami after the consecration ceremony. According to him, the scripture weighed around 151 kg and had nearly 800 grams of gold used in it.

He claimed that the Ramcharitmanas was donated after discussions within his family, as they wanted devotees visiting the newly built temple to be able to see and seek blessings before it. He said the work was made with great effort and emotional attachment, adding that his mother’s jewellery had also been melted for the gold work used in the scripture.

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Lakshminarayan further alleged that he was not given a receipt for the offering. He said local police helped in placing the heavy scripture inside the temple premises, but after a few months, relatives who visited the temple informed him that it was not visible there.

The former Home Secretary claimed that he later visited Ayodhya and met Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai after waiting for several hours. According to Lakshminarayan, Rai told him that several devotees were offering ornaments and precious items and that not every such item could be displayed.

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Lakshminarayan said he pleaded with the trust authorities to keep the Ramcharitmanas at a suitable place, arguing that it was not an ordinary donation but a deeply personal offering from his family. He claimed he wrote several letters and sent multiple messages seeking clarity, but did not receive a satisfactory response.

He also said he raised the matter with Nripendra Misra, who heads the Ram Temple construction committee. According to Lakshminarayan, Misra told him that the matter would have to be handled by Champat Rai and that he could only speak to him about it.

The allegation has come at a time when the Ram Mandir donation theft case is already under investigation. Eight accused have been arrested in connection with alleged embezzlement of donations, and police have been probing the role of people linked to the handling and counting of temple offerings.

Reports have said that cash linked to the alleged theft has been recovered and the Special Investigation Team is also examining the trust’s accounts. The case has triggered political reactions, with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accusing those involved of committing a “mahapap” and alleging that offerings made by devotees to Lord Ram were stolen.