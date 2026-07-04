'Ram Ram': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's First Reaction To ₹7-Crore Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft Row

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday gave his first reaction to the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft. When asked if some people are undermining faith in Lord Shri Ram amidst the Rs 7-crore embezzlement controversy, Bhagwat simply said, “Ram Ram” and moved on.

The controversy is around the alleged embezzlement of Rs 7-7.5 crore worth of donations given to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Friday, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale expressed deep anguish over the theft from donation boxes, describing the incident as a grave wound to the sentiments of Ram devotees and Hindu society at large.

In a strongly worded statement, Hosabale said the theft has hurt the reverence of millions, urging the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and authorities to treat the matter with utmost seriousness and plug all operational loopholes.

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"The unfortunate incident of theft from the donation boxes placed in the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya has wounded the sentiments and reverence of the entire society and Ram devotees, and we are all hurt by this incident," Hosabale said.

The Ram Mandir receives substantial voluntary donations and offerings from devotees across India and abroad, seen as sacred contributions tied to deep religious sentiment.

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