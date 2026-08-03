Gang-Raped, Face Smashed, Rod Inserted in Private Parts: 5 Detained for Brutal Assault & Murder of 15-Year Old in Assam

Hailakandi: A horrific incident of brutal murder and alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl inside her residence in Hailakandi district has sparked massive public anger and widespread protests across Assam.

The family has alleged that the minor was sexually assaulted and brutally murdered while alone at her residence located near National Highway 6.

The tragic event occurred late Saturday night in the Aloichora area under the jurisdiction of the Katlichera police station.

According to family members, the victim had accompanied her relatives to attend a feast at a nearby house in their neighbourhood.

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However, following a minor argument with a cousin around 10:30 PM, the teenager returned home alone.

When family members returned roughly an hour later, they discovered the victim lying unresponsive on the floor in a pool of blood, suffering from horrific injuries.

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The girl's family alleged that the attackers bludgeoned her face and head with heavy objects and domestic utensils, rendering her face virtually unrecognisable.

They further alleged that an iron rod was inserted into her private parts during a violent assault before her murder.

While family members claimed sexual assault before the murder, police officials stated that they are waiting for formal autopsy and forensic results from the hospital to confirm the exact sequence of events and medical cause of death.

Demanding the immediate arrest and swift punishment of those involved, angry residents and family members staged a massive demonstration and blocked National Highway 6.

As NH-6 serves as a vital economic lifeline connecting Assam to neighbouring Mizoram, the blockade resulted in severe traffic disruptions, leaving hundreds of commercial and passenger vehicles stranded for several hours.

Demonstrators demanded immediate justice, a fast-tracked investigation, and strict punishment for all perpetrators.

Police contingents dispatched to the scene eventually convinced the demonstrators to lift the blockade after assuring them of a swift and transparent probe.

The victim's body was subsequently retrieved and sent for a detailed post-mortem examination at Silchar to ascertain the exact cause of death and medically verify allegations of sexual assault.

Police confirmed that five suspects, including one minor, have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

Authorities succeeded in clearing the highway blockade after assuring the victim's family that forensic teams were actively gathering evidence and that strict legal action would be taken against all perpetrators.