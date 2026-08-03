Rajasthan Shocker: 3 Killed, 15 Injured in Horrific Crash Between Tourist Vehicle and Trailer in Churu

Churu: A devastating road accident claimed the lives of three women and left 15 others injured when a high-speed Tempo Traveller collided violently with a heavy trailer truck near the Bobasar culvert in the Sujangarh area of Rajasthan's Churu district.

According to preliminary reports, all the passengers aboard the Tempo Traveller were residents of Kolkata, West Bengal. The group of tourists had been on a pilgrimage and sightseeing trip across Rajasthan.

They were travelling toward the holy town of Pushkar after offering prayers at the renowned Salasar Balaji temple when the tragic collision occurred.

The impact of the crash was exceptionally severe, causing extensive damage to the front portion of the passenger vehicle and trapping several occupants inside the wreckage.

Advertisement

The loud crash alerted nearby commuters and residents, who immediately rushed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts before police personnel arrived.

Upon receiving emergency calls, teams from the local police station alongside administrative officials arrived promptly at the spot near the Bobasar culvert to coordinate relief operations.

Advertisement

Rescue teams extracted the victims from the damaged vehicle and dispatched multiple ambulances to transport the injured to a nearby medical facility for urgent care.

Medical authorities confirmed that three women died on the spot due to severe head injuries and trauma before they could be brought to the hospital.

Out of the 15 surviving passengers who sustained varying degrees of injuries, doctors evaluated three individuals to be in critical condition.

Following primary stabilisation, the critically injured victims were immediately referred to a specialised higher medical centre for advanced treatment.

Senior administrative and police officers remained stationed at the accident site and the hospital to ensure seamless relief arrangements and oversee medical care for the victims.

Family members and authorities in West Bengal are being alerted about the incident, while post-mortem procedures for the deceased are being initiated.

Meanwhile, local police have registered a case regarding the collision and secured the scene.