Updated January 16th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

5 Members of Inter-State ATM Looter Gang Arrested in Bhubaneshwar

The police on Tuesday said that around Rs 6.13 lakh and a pistol has been recovered from the accused.

Tanisha Rajput
Sagarika Nath, Superintendent of Police of Balasore district
Sagarika Nath, Superintendent of Police of Balasore district | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bhubaneshwar: A gang of five people were held in an interstate ATM theft casein in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar.

Sagarika Nath, Superintendent of Police of Balasore district said, "On January 11, there were two separate cases of ATM theft reported under the Soro and Khaira police station limits. There was a theft of around Rs 10 lakh. Immediately, we formed two teams to nab the accused. We also chased the accused by forming checkpoints. However, the accused managed to flee by taking the police personnel at gunpoint."

She added, "Later, we coordinated with the neighbouring districts and formed multiple blocking points. Due to this, they had to abandon their vehicle near the Khutha police station in Mayurbhanj. We seized the vehicle, and based on that, with the help of CCTV footage, our dog squad, and a cyber team, we learned that there were six people involved in it."

The SP directing further investigations said, "The gang particularly belongs to the Nuh and Mewat districts of Haryana, and there have been multiple cases registered against it in several states."

(With ANI inputs)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

