5 Rescued After SUV Plunges Into 60-Meter Deep Gorge in Rudraprayag’s Tilwara

Rudraprayag: A major tragedy was averted in the early hours of the day after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) lost control and plunged into a deep gorge in the Tilwara area of Rudraprayag district.

Prompt and coordinated intervention by emergency services and residents ensured that all five occupants of the vehicle were successfully rescued.

The vehicle involved in the accident, an SUV bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration number, was carrying five passengers, two women and three men.

According to local authorities, the driver lost control of the vehicle on a treacherous stretch of the road, causing the car to veer off the path and tumble down a steep slope. The vehicle finally came to a halt in a gorge estimated to be roughly 50 to 60 meters deep.

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Upon receiving information about the crash, a joint relief team comprising the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and nearby residents swung into action.

Navigating the challenging and steep terrain of the gorge, rescuers managed to reach the mangled remains of the vehicle where the injured passengers were trapped.

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Operating under highly difficult conditions, the rescue personnel carefully extricated the victims from the vehicle.

One by one, all five passengers were brought back up to the roadside safely. First responders immediately administered crucial first aid to the survivors at the site to stabilise their conditions.

Following the initial stabilisation, all five injured individuals were loaded into waiting ambulances and rushed to the nearest hospital for comprehensive medical treatment.

Medical officials confirmed that while the passengers sustained various injuries from the fall, they are currently receiving timely medical assistance and are out of danger.

Witnesses and local authorities highlighted that the swift timeline of the joint rescue operation was the defining factor in preventing any fatalities.

The seamless coordination between the SDRF, police forces, and local volunteers allowed the team to execute the evacuation on a war footing, effectively neutralising what could have otherwise been a fatal disaster in the region's mountainous terrain.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause behind the vehicle losing control on the mountain road.