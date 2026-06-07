Union Minister Amit Shah Chaired Meeting Regarding Issues Related to Tripura Border Areas

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting regarding issues related to border areas in Tripura. The meeting was held in Salbagan, Tripura, on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister Manik Saha, the Chief Secretary, DGP, and other senior officers along with the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all 8 border districts of Tripura.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the meeting focused on enhanced and comprehensive border management with greater coordination of the state government machinery.

Shah said that border security is not an isolated duty but a territorial responsibility. He stressed the need to develop a foolproof security grid, including the District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, Patwaris, Sarpanches, modern technologies, and the Border Security Force (BSF).

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Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the government is strengthening every border area, with border security as its highest priority. Shah emphasized that not just fencing, but total territorial defense, including the local administration, smart technology, and the BSF will make for a fully secure and foolproof border grid.

Union Minister directed that camps be organized to train people living along the border to tackle the threats of narcotics and arms. He instructed that the presence of Patwaris, local police, and BSF personnel be ensured in these camps, the ministry further stated.

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Shah instructed that the Ministry of Home Affairs' CCTV model be implemented in Tripura first, and that every camera of the BSF be upgraded and connected with the district administration.

Shah said that frequent operations against drug and arms trafficking are to be conducted, and the entire chain of contributors to drug trafficking is to be dealt with a ruthless approach.

Union Minister said that ensuring financial discipline in the border districts is also the responsibility of the States. He directed that Collectors and GST officials be trained, and that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) conduct a survey on fake currency.

Shah called for sharp vigilance on financial transactions along the borders, construction of big buildings, and the sale and purchase of properties, and directed that an examination of the land records of the last five years be conducted, the release stated.