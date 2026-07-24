BIG BREAKING | 5-Year Jail, Rs 50 Lakh Fine: In Big Blow to Exam Paper Leak Mafias, Centre Prepares Harsher Laws

New Delhi: In a major move to crack down on examination malpractices, the Centre is set to introduce stricter provisions under the anti-paper leak law, significantly enhancing punishments for those involved in question paper leaks and organised exam fraud. The proposal is expected to be placed before the Union Cabinet on Friday as per sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will strengthen the legal framework to protect the integrity of public examinations. The announcement comes amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, with the opposition demanding accountability from the Union government.

According to the proposal, the government plans to introduce provisions for more stringent punishments and heavier financial penalties against individuals and organised gangs involved in paper leak rackets.

Under the existing Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, individuals found guilty of leaking examination papers can face imprisonment ranging from three to five years along with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, while organised crime related to paper leaks already attracts five to ten years' imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 crore.

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The proposed amendments are expected to further tighten the law by increasing the punishment for offenders and expanding the government's legal arsenal against examination mafias. The move follows the Centre's recent announcement to establish fast-track courts for speedy trials in paper leak cases, signalling a broader push to eliminate exam-related fraud and restore confidence among students.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that the Prime Minister has decided to establish fast-track courts to expedite cases related to paper leaks pending in courts, ensuring speedy trials and time-bound investigations for justice to the youth. He emphasized the significance of this decision.

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