52 Leaders, Including CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav Get Bulletproof Jackets Ahead of Assembly Polls 2027: Sources

Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections next year, 52 leaders in the state have been provided bulletproof jackets as part of the security arrangements, sources said.

According to sources, the leaders on the list include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and BSP chief Mayawati.

Eleven state government ministers are also among the recipients of the bulletproof jackets, including Sanjay Nishad, Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi," Om Prakash Rajbhar, and BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

Sources said the cost of the jackets is approximately Rs 10 lakh each. The jackets were issued to eight leaders in the first phase and to 44 leaders in the second phase.

Security cover has also been extended to several other BJP leaders, including Swatantra Dev Singh, Jaiveer Singh, and Mahendra Singh, sources said.

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Additionally, 98 leaders and prominent individuals in UP will be provided with various categories of security, sources said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is gearing up its preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027, and the appointment of General Secretary Vinod Tawde as the in-charge of the crucial electoral state reflects the party's decision to have an experienced leader with vast experience of elections in the position. The party also appointed Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel as the co-in-charge of the state.

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Sources said the BJP's focus is on strengthening social and caste equations. Leaders from Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minority communities in Uttar Pradesh are also being given greater representation in the appointment of office-bearers.