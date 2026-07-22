'5.64 Lakh People Affected': Assam Floods Claim 21 Lives in 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 31

Guwahati: At least 21 people lost their lives in floods across Assam in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 31, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the ASDMA flood report, 13 people died in Sivasagar district, five in Charaideo, two in Golaghat and one in Jorhat in the last 24 hours.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim, with over 5.64 lakh people affected across 16 districts, including Golaghat, Kamrup, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Nagaon, Charaideo, Kamrup (M), Jorhat, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar.

Floodwaters have submerged 24,210.35 hectares of crop area and affected 872 villages across 44 revenue circles.

Advertisement

Sivasagar is the worst-affected district, with over 3.59 lakh people affected, followed by Jorhat with 87,662, Charaideo with 72,646, Dibrugarh with 18,615 and Golaghat with 16,799.

More than 1.14 lakh people have taken shelter in 273 relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by district administrations in the flood-affected areas.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, the NDRF, the SDRF, the police, and the local administration are engaged in relief and rescue operations across the affected areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued five people from flood-affected Seleng Ghat near Seleng Tea Estate under Teok Revenue Circle in Assam's Jorhat district following an alert from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on July 19.

An NDRF team led by Inspector K.B. Nath, under the supervision of N.K. Tiwari, Deputy Commandant, 1st Battalion NDRF, was deployed to the affected area.

The search and rescue team rescued a young girl trapped on the roof of her submerged house, a man who was being swept away by strong currents and three women stranded amid the floodwaters.