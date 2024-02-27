Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

6 Congress MLAs From Himachal Taken To Haryana By CRPF, Police: Chief Minister Sukhu

The allegation was made hours after the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat ended, amid concerns in the ruling Congress over cross-voting.

Digital Desk
Himachal Pradesh RS polls
Himachal Pradesh RS polls | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the ruling party lost the majority in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claimed that 5-6 Congress MLAs were taken to Haryana by a convoy of the state's police and the Central Reserve Police Force. 

The allegation was made hours after the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat ended, amid concerns in the ruling Congress over cross-voting. 

The BJP is indulging in hooliganism which is not good for democracy, he told reporters. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

