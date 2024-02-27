Advertisement

New Delhi: Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the ruling party lost the majority in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claimed that 5-6 Congress MLAs were taken to Haryana by a convoy of the state's police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

The allegation was made hours after the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat ended, amid concerns in the ruling Congress over cross-voting.

Advertisement

The BJP is indulging in hooliganism which is not good for democracy, he told reporters.