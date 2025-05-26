'6 Gunmen Surrounding Her': Scottish YouTuber Baffled by 'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra's VIP Security in Pakistan

New Delhi: Haryana-based content creator Jyoti Malhotra, who is under arrest for allegedly spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, was seen roaming around the streets of Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar earlier this year.

Malhotra's “strange” presence shocked Scottish Youtuber Callum Mill, who was also in the country at the time and uploaded a video with her in March.

Armed Men Around Jyoti Malhotra in Pak

The clip, uploaded on his channel Callum Abroad, shows Malhotra surrounded by several men wielding AK-47 rifles and wearing jackets with "No Fear" written on them, details that befit VIP security.

In the clip, the two content creators first introduce each other. Malhotra asks Mill if he was visiting Pakistan for the first time, to which the YouTuber responds it was his fifth visit. The suspected spy also said she was "loving" the hospitality of Pakistani people.

"The Indian girl...she is the one with the guys, the security. I don't know what the need for all the guns is. Look how many guns are surrounding her... I think there are more than six gunmen. Very, very strange," he says in the video.

"If you have that level of security surrounding you, it makes the place look unsafe," Mill added.

Watch the full video here:

Suspicion on Jyoti Malhotra Intensifies

Mill's YouTube video has sparked suspicion over Malhotra's strong links to the Pakistani government and high-ranking military officials.

The content creator, who ran a YouTube channel 'Travel with Jo' was arrested on May 17 days after Operation Sindoor. She is among the 12 people from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh who have been arrested on the suspicion of espionage.

Malhotra's name came under the scanner after Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed several people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year. She had visited Pahalgam three months before the killings. Investigators now suspect she may have collected information or visuals during that trip for others.

Her devices are now being scanned to investigate what information she leaked to Pakistan. Authorities are also probing her finances, as her lavish lifestyle does not align with her income.

Her visit to China and her visa application to Bangladesh are under scrutiny as well, after investigators accessed relevant documents from the Bangladesh High Commission.

Jyoti Malhotra's Confession

In her confession, Malhotra admitted she first came in contact with a man named Danish, an official at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. She met him in 2023 during her visit to the embassy to apply for a visa to Pakistan.

Later, Danish arranged for her travel to Pakistan, where she went twice. During these visits, Danish introduced her to Ali Hasan, who organised her stay and travel in Pakistan.

According to Malhotra, Ali Hasan then introduced her to several Pakistani security and intelligence officials.

Upon her return, Malhotra remained in regular contact with these individuals using encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Telegram.

She admitted that she continued to meet Danish at the Pakistan High Commission and kept sending information through these apps. Sources say this communication remained active for a long time.

Jyoti Malhotra to Appear Before Court