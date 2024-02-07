Updated January 25th, 2024 at 19:55 IST
6 ICG Personnel Get President’s Tatrakshak Medal On Eve Of 75th Republic Day
President Droupadi Murmu approved President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to the following outstanding Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel.
New Delhi: On the eve of 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu has approved President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to the following outstanding Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty, distinguished/meritorious service:
President’s Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)
(a) IG Bhisham Sharma, TM (0247-L)
Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)
(a) Comdt Sunil Dutt (0662-D)
(b) Comdt (JG) Saurabh (0735-S)
Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)
(a) DIG Anil Kumar Parayil (0265-C)
(b) DIG Jamal Taha (4085-J)
(c) Dipak Roy, P/Adh (AR), 01111-Z
These distinguished individuals have played a pivotal role in safeguarding maritime boundaries, responding to emergencies at sea, and contributing significantly to the nation’s maritime security framework. Their dedication of duty, even in adverse conditions, reflects the highest standards of service and embodies the spirit of the Indian Coast Guard. These awards stands as a tribute to the courage and commitment of the ICG personnel who work tirelessly to provide safe & secure sea to all mariners and uphold the values of the nation.
Published January 25th, 2024 at 19:55 IST
