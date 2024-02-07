English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

6 ICG Personnel Get President’s Tatrakshak Medal On Eve Of 75th Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu approved President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to the following outstanding Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel.

Isha Bhandari
6 ICG Personnel Get President’s Tatrakshak Medal On Eve Of 75th Republic Day
6 ICG Personnel Get President’s Tatrakshak Medal On Eve Of 75th Republic Day | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: On the eve of 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu has approved President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and Tatrakshak Medal (TM) to the following outstanding Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty, distinguished/meritorious service:

President’s Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)

(a)       IG Bhisham Sharma, TM (0247-L)

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)

(a)       Comdt Sunil Dutt (0662-D)

(b)       Comdt (JG) Saurabh (0735-S)

Advertisement

Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)

(a)       DIG Anil Kumar Parayil (0265-C)

Advertisement

(b)       DIG Jamal Taha (4085-J)

(c)       Dipak Roy, P/Adh (AR), 01111-Z

Advertisement

These distinguished individuals have played a pivotal role in safeguarding maritime boundaries, responding to  emergencies at sea, and contributing significantly to the nation’s maritime security framework. Their dedication of duty, even in adverse conditions, reflects the highest standards of service and embodies the spirit of the Indian Coast Guard. These awards stands as a tribute to the courage and commitment  of the ICG personnel who work tirelessly to provide safe & secure sea to all mariners and uphold the values of the nation.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement