Updated January 25th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

6 Persons, Including 3 who Murdered Ex-DGP's Grand Daughter in Gwalior, Escape Remand Home

Three of the escapees from the Gwalior remand home were involved in the murder of the grand daughter of the state's ex-DGP, Surendra Singh Yadav, last year.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
GWALIOR: Six persons, including three who were involved in the murder of the grand daughter of Madhya Pradesh's ex-Director General of Police Surendra Singh Yadav, escaped a children's remand home in Gwalior on Thursday morning. According to City Superintendent of Police Shiaz KM, the six inmates pushed aside security personnel and scaled the wall of the remand home to make good their escape. While search for the inmates is ongoing, security of witnesses in the aforementioned murder case has been strengthened in the meantime. 

It may be recalled that Akshaya Yadav, grand daughter of MP's ex-DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, was shot dead last year in a market area called Beti Bachao Chauraha. In July last year, Akshaya was returning home with her friend on a scooter when she was chased by four bike-borne assailants who shot at the pair. When Akshaya and her friend fell to the ground in shock, one of the two main accused, Sumit Rawat, shot her in the chest. Akshaya was taken to the hospital afterward but was declared dead on arrival. 

The victim's friend, Sonakshi Sharma, said that Sumit had been stalking and harassing Akshaya for sometime before the attack. A probe later revealed that the main accused had intended to kill the friend for not responding to his overtures. All four of the attackers were arrested, with three of them being minors who were sent to the aforementioned remand home in Gwalior. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

