63-Year-Old Rewari Woman Clears Class 10 With 79.6% To Chase Village Panchayat Poll Dream

Rewari: At an age when most people have long set aside textbooks, Sushila Devi from Bhadangi village in Haryana’s Rewari district has done the unthinkable. The 63-year-old has cleared her class 10 examinations with 79.6%, not merely for a certificate, but to realise a goal she has carried for decades, which is to contest the village panchayat elections and become sarpanch.

Apart from clearing her educational hurdle to contest elections, the result marks the culmination of a journey that began nearly 60 years ago. It is claimed that she had been forced to leave school after class 5 because of family circumstances, and since then lived with the tag of being "class 5 pass". She refused to let the tag define her and enrolled with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for the secondary examination and passed with a first division, turning a long-held aspiration into reality.

During her early life, household duties, marriage and raising children meant formal education took a back seat. However, Sushila Devi’s interest in learning never faded as she kept up with newspapers every day, staying curious even when classrooms felt like a distant memory.

However, the push to return to studies came from her son, Vishnu, who filled out her NIOS application and supported her through months of preparation. Subjects like Mathematics, Science and English initially felt daunting, but with encouragement from her husband, daughters and son, she slowly built confidence.

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Along with her household work, she studied for 3 to 4 hours every day with the help of her son, daughters and her husband, who did everything possible to support her studies. She appeared in the examinations with full confidence and when the April 2026 NIOS results were announced, Sushila had all the reason to celebrate. She scored 89 in English, 88 in Science and Technology, 78 in Mathematics, 76 in Painting and 67 in Hindi, aggregating 79.6% overall.

Her achievement has become a source of pride for her family and for Bhadangi village, as more than marks, it has given her the eligibility she needs to pursue public office.

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