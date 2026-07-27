68 Human Lives Lost and Counting, 8 Lakhs Affected in Devastating Assam Floods That Left Thousands Homeless

The flood situation in Assam remains devastating, with the worst-hit districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo still reeling under floodwaters. Thousands of hectares of agricultural land have been completely destroyed, leaving farmers staring at enormous losses. The disaster has so far claimed 68 lives and affected nearly 8 lakh people across 12 districts.

The catastrophe was triggered by incessant rainfall in the foothills of Nagaland, suspected to have been caused by a cloudburst. The sudden surge of water first inundated Charaideo district before sweeping through Sivasagar, Jorhat and several other parts of southern Assam.

Even days after the deluge, numerous villages remain waterlogged. While floodwaters have receded in some areas, hundreds of houses continue to be either fully or partially submerged. For many families, returning home is still impossible as their houses have been filled with thick layers of mud, silt and debris carried down from the hills.

Eyewitnesses describe the flood as unprecedented. Many residents said they barely had 15 minutes to escape before the water engulfed their homes. In some locations, the water level reportedly rose by as much as 10 metres. Survivors continue to recount the terrifying ordeal, saying they had never witnessed such a calamity in Sivasagar and Charaideo. Elderly residents, too, say they cannot recall a flood of this magnitude in the region even over the past seven decades.

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“We don’t remember any such flood, at least in human history. We are unable to go back to our homes, nor we can leave behind the livestocks and go to the relief camps,” says Someswar Gogoi and octogenarian in Nazira.

Rescue and relief operations are continuing on a war footing. The Assam government, district administrations, the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been working round the clock to reach affected communities. However, as of Saturday night, official data indicated that a few villages still remained inaccessible due to the severity of the flooding. The Indian Air Force has also been pressed into service, while drones are being used to airdrop relief materials to stranded residents in remote areas.

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The aftermath of the floods has been equally harrowing. In areas where the waters have receded, the scale of destruction has become painfully evident. Disturbing scenes of devastation have emerged, with carcasses of livestock scattered across villages and, in some places, even human bodies seen floating in floodwaters. Thousands of cattle and other livestock have either perished or been swept away by the raging currents.

To assess the extent of the damage, the Union government has constituted a Central Inter-Ministerial Team, which is currently on the ground evaluating the losses and the impact of the disaster.