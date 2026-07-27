LeT's Muridke Headquarters, Struck in Operation Sindoor in 2025, Now Flooded by Chenab

Year after suspension of Indus Water Treaty, not only the terror state Pakistan but also its terror groups are facing the heat and have been flooded. Heavy rains that have lashed Northern part of India and led to unexpected rise in water levels of river Chenab has now flooded Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters Markaz-e-Taiba in Muridke. It is same headquarters of Lashkar which was demolished by India during Operation Sindoor and many top commanders were killed.

Security agencies, closely monitoring digital traces of Lashkar affiliates, have accessed close to a dozen video which proves that areas in and around Markaz-e-Taiba, the headquarter of Pakistan based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters has been submerged due to rising water level of river Chenab. Republic have also accessed two such videos from Muridke, close to Markaz-e-Taiba, in which areas which are submerged can be seen and workers linked to Lashkar’s political wing Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) are carrying out rescue operations using boats.

Following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), India is no longer bound to share detailed river flow data or project plans with Pakistan. Indus Water Treaty was put in abeyance by Govt of India after Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 in which 26 innocent civilians were killed by Pakistani terrorists. MEA in reply to allegations by Pakistan that India is deliberately causing flooding in Pakistan, said, “The recent increase in flows in the Chenab river is a direct consequence of intense monsoon rainfall over Jammu and the adjoining catchment areas during the last three days, which is between 20th and 23rd July”.

This comes a day after flood-like situation emerged in Pakistan's Punjab yesterday after a protective embankment on the Chenab River breached at Bet Parara, Liaqatpur and nearby areas. “Fast-flowing water inundated nearby settlements, submerging several low-lying areas in Pakistan's Punjab. The flooding comes amid heightened flows in the Chenab as water from Jammu and Kashmir enters Pakistan,” local authorities in Pakistan’s Punjab said.

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Official monitoring flood levels in Akhnoor area of Jammu, one of the last monitoring points of Chenab River, told Republic that Chenab reached its highest discharge level on 22 July 2026 with 241000 Cusecs (cubic feet per second) water flowing to Pakistan and crossing danger mark for first time in 2026. “Presently the level of water discharge is around 85000 Cusecs (cubic feet per second) as rains have stopped in upper reaches but is higher than normal during these days. We have alert level at 165000 Cusecs, danger level at 225000 Cusecs and Evacuation level at 365000 Cusecs,” he added.