Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 15:42 IST

69-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run in Delhi's Dwarka, Child Critically Injured

The hit-and-run incident was reported near the CNG Petrol Pump in Sector-17 in Dwarka.

hit-and-run
Efforts are underway to nab the accused and track down the vehicle involved in the crime. | Image:Republic
New Delhi: A 69-year-old man, who was hit by a vehicle in the national capital, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Venkateshwar Hospital on Friday.

Whereas a four-year-old is fighting for life in hospital. The hit-and-run incident was reported near the CNG Petrol Pump in Sector-17 in Dwarka.

Police have registered a case under relevant section of the IPC at Dwarka North police station.

The accused is still at large. Efforts are being made to nab him and track down the vehicle involved in the crime.
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 15:36 IST

