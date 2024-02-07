English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 11:22 IST

6th Budget in a Row: Nirmala Sitharaman Surpasses Records of Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Jaitley

Morarji Desai, as finance minister, had presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964.

Digital Desk
Budget 2024
President Murmu fed 'dahi-chini' to FM Sitharaman before Budget | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has surpassed the record of former finance ministers including Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, all of whom presented five budgets in a row, as she presents her 6th budget in a row. 

Earlier today, union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the pre-election budget 2024-25. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her 6th budget in a row, she equals the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. 

Advertisement

Morarji Desai, as finance minister, had presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964. 

Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2024 

The interim budget 2024-25, being presented by Niramala Sitharaman, will be a vote-on-account that will give the government authority to spend certain sums of money till a new government comes to office after the April-May general elections. 

"Based on stupendous work, we expect our government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate," said Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. 

Advertisement

President Murmu offers 'dahi-chini' to Sitharaman 

Before presenting the interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu. Sitharaman met Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where the President offered her dahi-chini (curd and sugar), considered auspicious in the Indian tradition. 

Advertisement
Image
Image: X/ @rashtrapatibhvn
 

 

Tough task for Sitharaman 

Expectations are running high as Sitharaman presents her sixth budget in the Lok Sabha. She has her task cut out to maintain the world's fastest-growing economy tag for India while staying fiscally prudent and meeting general public expectations of lowering taxes in an election year.

The economy is projected to expand by 7.3 per cent in the current fiscal year, as per official estimate. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education26 minutes ago

  3. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment33 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement