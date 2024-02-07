Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Seven people were reported dead after a speeding SUV smashed two motorcycles and an autorickshaw in an head-on collision from behind on a single-lane road in Odisha.

The autorickshaw was reportedly transporting fifteen passengers. Four patients passed away while receiving treatment in a hospital, leaving three dead on the scene.

A tractor was also struck by the Mahindra Scorpio SUV from the side. The incident was captured on CCTV.

According to the report, the police in the village of Bijapur, where the tragedy occurred, have filed a case.

