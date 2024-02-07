Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

7 Dead After Speeding SUV Smashes Autorickshaw, 2 Motorcycles in Odisha’s Koraput

The autorickshaw was reportedly transporting fifteen passengers. Four patients passed away while receiving treatment in a hospital, leaving three dead on spot.

Digital Desk
Road accident
7 dead after speeding SUV smashes autorickshaw, 2 motorcycles in Odisha's Koraput | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bhubaneswar: Seven people were reported dead after a speeding SUV smashed two motorcycles and an autorickshaw in an head-on collision from behind on a single-lane road in Odisha. 

The autorickshaw was reportedly transporting fifteen passengers. Four patients passed away while receiving treatment in a hospital, leaving three dead on the scene.

A tractor was also struck by the Mahindra Scorpio SUV from the side. The incident was captured on CCTV.

According to the report, the police in the village of Bijapur, where the tragedy occurred, have filed a case.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

