BREAKING: 5 Missing, 1 Dead as Boat Overturns in Maharashtra, Police Intensifies Search

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, one died, and five are still missing as a boat reportedly overturned in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. One has been rescued, as per sources. According to local police, a boat, carrying seven women, was travelling from Ghanpur Ghat to Chamorshi to cut chilli. However, the boat overturned on the Vanaganga River. The boat operator swam safely to the shore. According to reports, the boat operator managed to save one woman.



One woman died and her body was rescued. Search operation for the rest of the missing is still underway. The police have rushed to the spot and are taking the help of local divers to locate the missing women.



(This is a developing story)