Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:49 IST

BREAKING: 5 Missing, 1 Dead as Boat Overturns in Maharashtra, Police Intensifies Search

In a tragic incident, as many as five are missing and the body of one was recovered as a boat overturned in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Digital Desk
Man slits throat in temple.
Gadchiroli Boat Accident | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, one died, and five are still missing as a boat reportedly overturned in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. One has been rescued, as per sources. According to local police, a boat, carrying seven women, was travelling from Ghanpur Ghat to Chamorshi to cut chilli. However, the boat overturned on the Vanaganga River. The boat operator swam safely to the shore. According to reports, the boat operator managed to save one woman.

One woman died and her body was rescued. Search operation for the rest of the missing is still underway. The police have rushed to the spot and are taking the help of local divers to locate the missing women.

(This is a developing story)

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Colombian Woman Expecting 20th Child

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Ancient Idol of Lord Vishnu Found In River Krishna In Raichur

    Videos10 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World12 minutes ago

  5. Dariusz Szwed, CEO of Poland's largest lender, steps down

    Economy News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement