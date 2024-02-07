Advertisement

BARAMULLA, JAMMU AND KASHMIR: Seven people died in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Wednesday when their vehicle skidded off the road into a deep gorge in the Boniyar area of Uri. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic Rural Kashmir) Ravinder Paul Singh was quoted by PTI as saying that seven people died in the accident while seven others were injured. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and the injured have been sent to a hospital in Baramulla. In a separate incident, two persons were killed when a snow cutter machine engaged in road clearance works met with an accident in Marwan area of Kishtwar in Jammu region.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accidents in Baramulla and Kishtwar.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic accidents in Baramulla & Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Sinha posted on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies. The injured would be given Rs 1 Lakh. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance to the families expeditiously," he said.

With inputs from PTI.