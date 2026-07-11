Ghaziabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped & Murdered, Body Thrown In Mall

Ghaziabad: A seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered and her body was thrown in the basement of an under-construction mall in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

The child's lifeless body was found in the early hours of Saturday. A post-mortem examination was conducted, which confirmed that the little girl was raped before being killed. She was found in a bloodied condition with no clothes on her body.

As per reports, there were injuries on her head and her hands and legs appeared broken. It is suspected that she was thrown from the mall.

The girl is reported to be the daughter of migrant labourers from Bihar who were living in a makeshift house near the under-construction mall. The girl's family claimed that the accused lured the child to the construction site by promising her snacks.

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A complaint has been filed and police have detained few suspects. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

More details are awaited.