Amid Family Tussle, 70-Year-Old Man Performs His Last Rites, Dies 2 Days Later

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: A 70-year-old man named Hakim Singh Yadav conducted his last rites and funeral while still alive. However, he passed away two days after performing these final rites. Moreover, he fed over 700 people and even performed the Pind Daan ceremony in Etah.

A resident of Munshi Nagar, Sakit area of Etah, Yadav, who was childless, did the unusual due to a tussle with his family members that stemmed due to trust issues. Yadav in the past had even sold a land parcel under his name to meet his funeral expenses.

Advertisement

He even sent out invitation cards for the 13th-day (tervi) ceremony and made Brahmins conduct rituals and havan.

Feeling disheartened by what he perceived as his brothers' and nephews' alleged indifference towards him while he was alive, Yadav suspected that they might neglect the proper execution of his death rituals.

Advertisement