'75 Years Means Time to Retire': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Message to Swayamsevaks Fuels Speculation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remark at a book launch event on Wednesday, has stirred a political debate, particularly among the opposition. Citing late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat recalled, “Moropant Pingle once said that if you are honoured with a shawl after turning 75, it means that you should stop now, you are old, step aside and let others come in.” The timing of this statement has fueled speculation, as both Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to turn 75 in September 2025, Bhagwat on September 11 and PM Modi six days later.

Opposition Reacts

The remark did not go unnoticed, especially by the opposition leaders who have long hoped for PM Modi to retire upon hitting the 75-year mark. Many now view Bhagwat’s statement as a message aimed at the Prime Minister.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remarked, “PM Modi forced leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Jaswant Singh to retire after they turned 75. Let’s see if he applies the same rule to himself now.”

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi added, “Preaching without practice is always dangerous. It is unprincipled that the Margdarshak Mandal was given compulsory retirement applying the 75 years age limit, but indications are clear that the current dispensation will be exempted from this rule.”

No Retirement in Sight: BJP’s Stand on Modi

Despite the speculation, the BJP has maintained that PM Modi has no plans to retire and will continue to lead the government. In May 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clarified, “Modi ji will continue to lead till 2029. There’s no truth in retirement rumours.”

Interestingly, on the same day that Bhagwat made his remarks, Amit Shah, at a separate event, spoke about his own post-retirement plans. “I would like to dedicate my time to the Vedas, Upanishads, and organic farming,” said Shah, who turned 60 this April.

The coinciding ages, statements, and reactions have added an intriguing layer to the ongoing debate about political succession and leadership within the BJP.