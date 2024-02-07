Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

75th Republic Day Celebrations: 'Shivalinga' at Rishikesh Temple Decorated with Tricolour

The Shivalinga at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh was adorned with fresh flower petals and leaves, creating a Tricolour appearance.

Srinwanti Das
The Shivalinga at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh was adorned with fresh flower petals and leaves, creating a Tricolour appearance
The Shivalinga at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh was adorned with fresh flower petals and leaves, creating a Tricolour appearance | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rishikesh: Amid patriotic fervour and jubilation, as the country marks its 75th Republic Day, a 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the Tricolour. The Shivalinga at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh was adorned with fresh flower petals and leaves, creating a Tricolour appearance.

Similarly, the Baba Mahakaleshwar Shivling in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was also decorated with a Tricolour after the Bhasma Aarti on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Advertisement

'Viksit Bharat': Theme of 75th Republic Day

The country is ready to witness the 75th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital. The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

Advertisement

India Hails Nari Shakti

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will march down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthrall the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing nari shakti (women power). The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will consist of only women personnel.

Advertisement

25th Anniversary Celebrations of the Strategic Partnership Between India and France

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the guest of honour at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations today. This momentous visit by President Macron culminates the 25th anniversary celebrations of the strategic partnership between India and France.

Advertisement

A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will participate in the 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi today. Kartavya Path will witness a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces. The band contingent will be headed by Captain Khourda. This will be followed by a marching contingent led by Captain Noel.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

35 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Check live streaming details here

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement