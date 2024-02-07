The Shivalinga at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh was adorned with fresh flower petals and leaves, creating a Tricolour appearance | Image: ANI

Rishikesh: Amid patriotic fervour and jubilation, as the country marks its 75th Republic Day, a 'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the Tricolour. The Shivalinga at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh was adorned with fresh flower petals and leaves, creating a Tricolour appearance.

Similarly, the Baba Mahakaleshwar Shivling in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was also decorated with a Tricolour after the Bhasma Aarti on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

'Viksit Bharat': Theme of 75th Republic Day

The country is ready to witness the 75th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital. The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

India Hails Nari Shakti

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent will march down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthrall the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing nari shakti (women power). The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will consist of only women personnel.

25th Anniversary Celebrations of the Strategic Partnership Between India and France

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the guest of honour at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations today. This momentous visit by President Macron culminates the 25th anniversary celebrations of the strategic partnership between India and France.

A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will participate in the 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi today. Kartavya Path will witness a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces. The band contingent will be headed by Captain Khourda. This will be followed by a marching contingent led by Captain Noel.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes. The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.