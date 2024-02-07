Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

75th Republic Day Parade Captured In 10 Photos | WATCH

From the iconic Ram Lalla on Kartavya Path to the majestic IAF air show, each image tells a story of patriotism, pride, and the indomitable spirit of the nation

Rishi Shukla
75th Republic Day Parade Captured In 10 Photos
75th Republic Day Parade Captured In 10 Photos | Image:PIB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, 26 January: We bring you a visual journey through the heart of the 75th Republic Day Parade, encapsulated in ten powerful photographs that showcase the essence of the event. 

From the iconic Ram Lalla on Kartavya Path to the majestic IAF air show, each image tells a story of patriotism, pride, and the indomitable spirit of the nation.

1. Ram Lalla on Kartavya Path: The inaugural photo captures the divine presence of Ram Lalla, illuminating Kartavya Path with an aura of spirituality. The tableau symbolizes the country's cultural richness and spiritual heritage.

"Ram Lalla graces Kartavya Path with divine radiance, embodying India's cultural legacy."

2. IAF Air Show: Witness the roaring skies as the Indian Air Force showcases its prowess in a breathtaking air show. Fighter jets streak across the sky, leaving behind a trail of national pride.

"IAF jets paint the sky with pride, a mesmerizing display of aerial acrobatics in celebration of our 75th Republic Day."

3. ISRO Chandrayaan at Kartavya Path: In a proud moment for the nation, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) presents the Chandrayaan mission on Kartavya Path, showcasing India's achievements in space exploration.

"Chandrayaan, a testament to India's scientific prowess, graces Kartavya Path, symbolizing our journey to the stars."

4. Indian Armed Forces March: The resounding rhythm of boots hitting the ground echoes in this powerful image, capturing the disciplined and formidable march of the Indian Armed Forces. A tribute to the defenders of the nation.

"A salute to the guardians of our borders – the Indian Armed Forces march with unwavering determination on Republic Day."

5. Mighty Tanks: The ground shakes as mighty tanks roll through the parade, showcasing India's military strength. A symbol of defense and a testament to the nation's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty.

"Mighty tanks rumble through Rajpath, a display of strength and readiness, underscoring the nation's commitment to security."

These ten photos encapsulate the diverse facets of the event, each narrating a story of India's rich tapestry. From spirituality to technological prowess, from military might to cultural heritage, the Republic Day Parade is a spectacle that encapsulates the essence of the nation's journey. These photographs stand as a tribute to the spirit of India and its people.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Republic Day
next story
