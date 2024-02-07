Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Kerala Govt Announces DA Hike For Employees, Pensioners

FM Balagopal also introduced a guaranteed pension scheme for state employees. Read detailed report here.

Digital Desk
7th Pay Commission Latest News Update
7th Pay Commission Latest News Update | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Monday presented the much-awaited state budget for the financial year 2024-25 and announced a one-time instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners. He said the amount will be credited to employees', and pensioners' accounts in April 2024. Moreover, FM Balagopal also introduced a guaranteed pension scheme for state employees. Additionally, he revealed plans to reassess the current contributory pension scheme. Despite these changes, Minister Balagopal clarified that there will be no increase in social security pensions. 

Kerala Budget 2024-25: Key Takeaways

  • Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal allocated Rs 1,698.30 crore for the struggling agriculture sector and increased the minimum support price for rubber to Rs 180 from Rs 170.
  • He also set aside Rs 50 crore for extreme poverty eradication and announced Rs 134.42 crore for the cooperative sector.
  • Tabling the fourth budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, Balagopal said that though the state is facing an economic crunch and the Centre allegedly imposing financial restrictions, the LDF government would not show any compromise in the development front.
  • Indicating that the state government would go ahead with its development plans, the finance minister said investments worth Rs three lakh crore would be brought to the southern state in the next three years.
  • He said Rs 1,698 crore would be set aside for the traditional agricultural sector and investments worth Rs 5,000 crore would be attracted to the tourism sector.
  • "The tourism sector is growing. Allocating Rs 351 crore for it in fiscal 2024-25," he added.
  • Announcing more support to the higher education sector, the minister earmarked Rs 250 crore for the Digital University. 
  •  CPI(M) government increased the liquor prices and judicial court fees in the budget.
  • Excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) has been hiked by Rs 10 per litre to generate revenue of Rs 200 crore.
  • Court fees and electricity duty on those generating their own electric power have also increased in the budget.

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement