8 Members of Gurugram's Aggarwal Family Wiped Out in Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire, Bodies Reach Home

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded in Gurugram's Sector 46 on Thursday afternoon as the mortal remains of the Aggarwal family members arrived at their residence. The family tragically lost eight members across two generations in the devastating fire that tore through 'The Flourish Stay' hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning.

Relatives and neighbors gathered in large numbers, enveloped in shock and grief, as the bodies were handed over by authorities following completion of the post-mortem examinations in Delhi.

The tragedy practically wiped out an entire branch of the family on June 3, 2026. The deceased family members have been identified as Vivek Aggarwal, a 48-year-old chartered accountant, his wife Tarjni Aggarwal, their daughters Jivisha and Varya, and his mother Hem Lata Aggarwal.

Three extended family members visiting from Tarjni’s maternal side—Ashok Aggarwal, Kamla Aggarwal, and Jhaveri Aggarwal—also perished in the fire, bringing the family's total death toll to eight. The family had checked into the Malviya Nagar establishment to stay close to Max Hospital in Saket, where Vivek’s Aggarwal’s elderly father, Radheshayam Aggarwal, is currently undergoing treatment for a lung ailment.

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A wave of mourning swept through the neighborhood as the vehicles carrying the remains pulled up to the family home, where a condolence gathering was held at 1:00 PM to allow friends, neighbors, and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

The final rites for the family members are scheduled to take place later this afternoon. The family has announced that the cremation will be held at 3:00 PM at the Moksh Dham crematorium in Sector 32, Gurugram.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits the survivors in hospital