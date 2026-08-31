8-Year-Old Child Killed After Being Run Over by Car in Bandra, Father Demands Justice
An eight-year-old boy named Ansh died in Mumbai after being hit by a car driven by a woman, Meghna Rawal. She took the child to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Ansh's father, Arvind Gupta, is demanding justice for his son, expressing deep sorrow over losing his only child.
- India News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: An eight-year-old child died after being run over by a car driven by a woman in Mumbai's Bandra area, police said on Sunday.
The driver, identified as Meghna Rawal, rushed the child to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased child has been identified as Ansh.
Speaking to ANI, the father of the deceased child, Arvind Gupta, demanded justice for his son.
"My son was Ansh; I want justice for what happened to him. He was my only child... He has been snatched away from me. What am I to do? I just want justice; that is all I want... My daughter over there is also crying... I didn't know anything; I received a message and was called, saying my child had met with an accident. I came here, and everyone told me there had been an accident," said Gupta.
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Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have taken the woman into custody and are in the process of registering a case against her in connection with the incident.
Further details are awaited.
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