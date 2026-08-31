8-Year-Old Child Killed After Being Run Over by Car in Bandra, Father Demands Justice

"My son was Ansh; I want justice for what happened to him. He was my only child... He has been snatched away from me. What am I to do? I just want justice; that is all I want... My daughter over there is also crying... I didn't know anything; I received a message and was called, saying my child had met with an accident. I came here, and everyone told me there had been an accident," said Gupta.