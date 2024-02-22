8-year-old Falls Into Sewer Tank of Building in UP's Balrampur, Dies

Later, the body of the child was recovered from the tank. | Image: Unsplash / Representative

Balrampur: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old child died after falling into a sewer tank in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. The child reportedly fell into the tank of a commercial building complex on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Ahad, had gone missing on Tuesday evening after which his family members informed the police.

The police then scanned the CCTV footage and saw a child falling into a sewer tank of Janki Vallabh complex.

Later, the body of the child was recovered from the tank.

According to Superintendent of Police, Keshav Kumar, the body of the child has been sent for the post-mortem examination.

A detailed probe in the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

