Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 09:39 IST

8-year-old Falls Into Sewer Tank of Building in UP's Balrampur, Dies

The deceased, identified as Ahad, had gone missing on Tuesday evening after which his family members informed the police.

Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Later, the body of the child was recovered from the tank. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Balrampur: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old child died after falling into a sewer tank in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. The child reportedly fell into the tank of a commercial building complex on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Ahad, had gone missing on Tuesday evening after which his family members informed the police.

The police then scanned the CCTV footage and saw a child falling into a sewer tank of Janki Vallabh complex.

Later, the body of the child was recovered from the tank.

According to Superintendent of Police, Keshav Kumar, the body of the child has been sent for the post-mortem examination.

A detailed probe in the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, he said.

(With PTI inputs)
   

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 09:39 IST

