Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 09:39 IST
8-year-old Falls Into Sewer Tank of Building in UP's Balrampur, Dies
The deceased, identified as Ahad, had gone missing on Tuesday evening after which his family members informed the police.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Balrampur: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old child died after falling into a sewer tank in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. The child reportedly fell into the tank of a commercial building complex on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Ahad, had gone missing on Tuesday evening after which his family members informed the police.
Advertisement
The police then scanned the CCTV footage and saw a child falling into a sewer tank of Janki Vallabh complex.
Later, the body of the child was recovered from the tank.
Advertisement
According to Superintendent of Police, Keshav Kumar, the body of the child has been sent for the post-mortem examination.
A detailed probe in the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, he said.
Advertisement
(With PTI inputs)
Advertisement
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 09:39 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Coco Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinalsSports 18 minutes ago
Nifty, Sensex off to muted startBusiness News20 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.