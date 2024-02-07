Advertisement

Ayodhya: The countdown for grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple on Monday has begun with around 7,000 guests and hundreds of foreign dignitaries attending the event. The auspicious Pran Pratishtha will only last for 84 seconds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Pran Pratishtha rituals of 84 seconds from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm during the 'Abhijit muhurata'. For the ceremony and other events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend nearly four hours in Ayodhya today.

Abhijit Muhurta is the muhurta based on the position of the Sun and it varies from place to place. It is calculated on the basis of the sunrise and sun set in that particular city. Abhijit word itself means victorious, so Abhijit Muhurta is the timing at which the event or activity initiated will make the native victorious. It is ideal Muhurat to initiate any activity except marriage or Upnayan.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: PM Modi Schedule

According to the details shared by the government, PM Modi's special flight will land at the Ayodhya airport at 10:25 am. From the airport, he will reach the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' site at 10.55 am.

PM Modi will participate in the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol which will take place from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm during the 'Abhijit muhurata'. The 'auspicious mahurata' will last for 84 seconds only.

Notably, the consecration time for the event was determined by scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

