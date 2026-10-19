9 Killed as Speeding Car Hits MGNREGA Workers in Punjab, CM Mann Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation

Sangrur: Nine people were killed after a speeding car rammed into MGNREGA labourers who were drinking water by the roadside in Punjab’s Sangrur district on Sunday.

Nine people have lost their lives in the accident, said SHO of the Lehragaga Police Station, Inspector Jaskaran Singh.

Senior Medical Officer Sangrur, Dr Vinod Kumar, said the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm and eight people were brought to the hospital.

An injured person said they were sitting by the roadside and drinking water when a car rammed into them.

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CM Mann Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased individuals. He also underlined that the State government will take care of the medical expenses of the injured people.

In a post on X, Mann expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that the absconding driver would be apprehended soon. He also assured strict action against those responsible for the accident.

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"The news of the horrific road accident that occurred in Alisher village, Sangrur, is extremely heartbreaking. The loss of 8 precious lives, including MGNREGA workers, in this accident is a very huge loss. The government will provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh rupees to the families of the deceased, and the complete treatment of the injured will also be provided absolutely free by the Punjab government. The absconding driver will be apprehended soon, and strict action will be taken," he said.

Rajnath Singh Expresses Grief

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday expressed grief over the road accident in Punjab's Sangrur district, in which eight MGNREGA workers were reported dead and several others injured after a speeding car ran over them.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

"The death of several workers in a road accident in Sangrur district of Punjab is extremely unfortunate and heart-wrenching. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he said.