'9 Pending Challans, No Insurance': Another VIP Treatment? Mercedes Driver Granted Bail Hours After Killing Biker In Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: In yet another grim illustration of the disparity between the powerful and the common citizen, the fatal hit-and-run involving 29-year-old Deepak in the national capital on Tuesday has sparked outrage, as the accused, Ansh Pratap Singh, was granted bail just hours after the crime.

Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri, tragically lost his life on Tuesday after his scooter was allegedly struck by a speeding Mercedes near the Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on Delhi's Outer Ring Road.

While police had taken the driver of the luxury vehicle Ansh into custody, his swift release has once again highlighted the growing concerns over justice in cases involving high-profile vehicles.

No valid licence

Notably, the vehicle, which is registered to the accused's father, an MCD contractor, is a pre-owned car and was reportedly being driven without valid insurance, as the policy expired on July 19, 2025.

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Additionally, the car has accumulated nine pending traffic challans totaling ₹42,500 for various violations, including speeding, wrong-way driving, failure to wear a seatbelt, and operating the vehicle without active insurance or a valid PUC certificate.

According to police sources, the accused was granted bail without undergoing an alcohol detection test.

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What was the case?

The incident occurred on July 5 near the Jahangirpuri Bus Stand foot overbridge on the GTK Bypass, heading toward ISBT. According to police, the victim was discovered in critical condition and transported to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

During the investigation, a PCR caller reported that a Mercedes with Haryana registration plates had struck a scooter before fleeing the scene. Police tracked the vehicle and, after issuing a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act to the owner, identified Ansh Pratap Singh as the driver involved in the accident.