9-Year-Old Class 4 Rajasthan Student Dies After Fainting During Lunch Break, Heart Attack Suspected

A nine-year-old girl became unconscious and subsequently died on Tuesday during her school hours and now it is being suspected that she had an heart attack. The victim was in class four and was a student of Adarsh Vidya Mandir School. As per the Principal of the school, Nandkishore, she was fine in the morning during the assembly but fell unconscious when she tried to open her tiffin box. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, around 11 am.

‘She dropped her lunchbox and collapsed’

“It happened around 11 am on Tuesday. She dropped her lunchbox and collapsed spilling her food onto the floor. We were all on school grounds at the time, so we rushed her to the hospital," the principal said, adding that for kids to faint in school is not uncommon.

The girl was immediately rushed to Dantaramgarh Community Health Center (CHC) where the initial tests were done and then she was referred to SK Hospital in Sikar for further care. And while she was being taken to the Sikar hospital, she suffered a second heart attack and passed away.

It is now understood that a post-mortem will be done to confirm the cause of death. The doctors at the SK Hospital claimed that it is cardiac arrest on prima facie.

‘Prima facie it appeared to be a heart attack’

"Prima facie it appeared to be a heart attack and she also responded to the heart treatment that we were giving her like CPR and oxygen and drugs. She revived and that's why we put her in an ambulance and sent her to the district hospital in Sikar," Dr Jangid said as quoted by NDTV.