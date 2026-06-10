A Golden Chapter: Standing Ovation for PM Modi as Union Cabinet Celebrates Record-Breaking 4,399 Days

PM Modi termed public service as the biggest test of good governance. Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said that humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust. He posted, “Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust.” "Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (Who is always devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.



NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind hailed PM Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure as the "watershed period for India since Independence," lauding the current government for countering the "inferiority" instilled by the colonial rule.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered prayers for PM Modi on the occasion. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that his achievement in becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister is the result of the love, trust, and immense public support of crores of Indians. He said that PM Modi's journey of 4,399 days represents a "golden chapter" in the construction of an empowered, prosperous, developed, and self-reliant India.

Congratulatory remarks have come in from across the globe. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim led the international accolades, praising the Indian leader's immense contribution to the nation's global ascent.

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also lauded the Prime Minister's enduring political journey. Ambassador Gor posted, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement is a powerful testament to his decades of dedicated public service and leadership! Wishing him all the best!"