TCS Nashik Case Chargesheet: Woman Alleges Pressure to Recite Kalma, Keep Ramzan Fasts and Embrace New Identity

A fresh chargesheet filed by Nashik Police in the high-profile TCS Nashik case has revealed disturbing allegations made by a woman employee, who claims she was subjected to years of emotional manipulation, sexual exploitation, financial abuse and pressure to change her religion.

The chargesheet, which forms part of the ongoing investigation, details the complainant’s account of how a group of colleagues allegedly influenced her personal life, religious beliefs and daily practices over a prolonged period.

Religious Discussions Allegedly Started Inside Office

According to the woman’s statement, the alleged process began at the workplace, where some colleagues regularly engaged her in discussions about religion. She claimed that her Hindu beliefs, festivals and fasting rituals were frequently criticised, while Islamic practices were promoted to her.

The complainant alleged that she was repeatedly encouraged to watch videos of Islamic preachers and was told that adopting Islam would help solve personal problems and bring peace to her life.

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Asked to Learn Arabic, Wear Burqa and Offer Namaz

As per the chargesheet, the woman alleged that the pressure gradually intensified. She claimed she was encouraged to learn Arabic, wear a burqa and offer namaz regularly.

According to her statement, colleagues monitored whether she was following religious practices and repeatedly urged her to adopt a more conservative lifestyle. She also alleged that she was discouraged from following some of her Hindu customs and traditions.

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Woman Claims She Was Made to Recite Kalma

One of the most significant allegations in the chargesheet concerns the recitation of the Kalma.

The complainant alleged that in June 2025 she was taken to a secluded location where she was asked to recite the Kalma in Arabic. She claimed she was told that merely following Islamic practices was not enough and that she needed to formally accept Islam.

According to her statement, she was later informed that she would have to adopt a new Muslim identity and was allegedly given the name “Haniya”.

Ramzan Fasts and Religious Training Alleged

The chargesheet further states that the woman claimed she was encouraged to observe fasting during Ramzan. According to her statement, she eventually completed all 30 fasts after repeated persuasion from the accused.

She also alleged that she attended religious sessions where she was taught various Islamic customs, prayers and practices. The complainant claimed she was regularly instructed on how to perform namaz and follow religious guidelines in everyday life.

Marriage Promise and Relationship Allegations

The woman has also accused one of the main accused of developing a close relationship with her by promising marriage.

According to the chargesheet, she alleged that physical relations were established on the assurance that they would eventually marry. She further claimed that she later discovered the man was already married and had two children, despite earlier denials.

The revelation, she stated, came as a major shock after years of trust and emotional dependence.

Allegations of Financial Exploitation

Apart from the relationship allegations, the complainant has accused the accused of using her financially.

The chargesheet records her claim that money from her accounts was used for personal expenses, shopping, outings and other purchases. She also alleged that access was gained to her banking and UPI details, enabling repeated financial transactions.

Identity Change and Relocation Plans

According to the woman’s statement, discussions were allegedly held about changing her official documents after conversion.

The chargesheet states that she was advised to keep the conversion hidden from her family and was allegedly encouraged to move to another city. The complainant also claimed that suggestions were made about relocating abroad and beginning a new life after completing the conversion process.

What Is the TCS Nashik Conversion Case

The TCS Nashik conversion case emerged after multiple complaints were filed by employees at Tata Consultancy Services’ BPO facility in Nashik. The allegations include sexual harassment, blackmail, workplace intimidation, emotional manipulation and attempts at religious conversion.

The case led to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by Nashik Police. Multiple FIRs were registered and several employees were arrested as part of the investigation. TCS suspended the accused individuals and initiated its own internal inquiry.