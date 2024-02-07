A New Chapter Unfolds: How R-Day Celebrations Transformed In Jammu & Kashmir

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: Security arrangements have been beefed up in J-K for the Republic Day celebrations with Indian Army and BSF intensifying surveillance along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

The police and CRPF has unfolded the security blanket in the hinterland to ensure safety and security of the citizens amid Republic Day celebrations at MA Stadium where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tricolor and address Republic Day function.

Besides officials, people in large number have gathered at the stadium to witness the main function. Special nakas have been made at several places by the police to check the passing vehicles.

Amid stringent security arrangements in the valley, special focus are on the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri where security personnel are conducting rapid searches.

How R-Day Celebrations Changed In Valley

People in the valley region have been observing shutdown on the national holidays—Republic Day and the Independence Day—for many years, especially since the early 1990s as a mark of protest against the authorities in Kashmir.

When the entire country was under Republic Day celebrations fervour in 2021, normal life was paralysed across Kashmir Valley as people observed shutdown with restrictions imposed by the authorities on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

Shutdown in J-K during 2021 R-Day | Image@ANI

All shops and business establishments remained shut amid heavy security installations following which most people stayed indoors. There was no movement of private or public transport in both urban as well as rural areas as Republic Day functions were held across 10 districts in the Valley.

However, celebrations are in full swing this year, with stringent security arrangements at place across the valley. The national flag will be unfurled by Manoj Sinha and several events have been organised by the locals in the valley to mark India's 75th Republic Day.

J&K: Full Dress Rehearsals For R-Day

The valley which holds history of terror incidents on national importance days has witnessed magnificent transformation in recent years with peace prevailing across the valley and number of terror incidents decreasing with passing time.

Amid tight security arrangements this year, the valley saw full dress rehearsal of Republic Day 2024 at M A Stadium Jammu on Wednesday. The parade consisted of men and women contingents drawn from Army, BSF, CRPF, JKP, JKAP, SSB, NCC cadets, Ex servicemen, Bharat Scouts & Guides and school students.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar inspected the Parade and took the salute at the impressive March Past. Featuring theme based presentations, school children and artists of J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages presented a colorful cultural programme.

Lal Chowk Clock Tower Illuminates For R-Day

The historic Clock Tower at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, which remained under the heat of terrorist threats for many decades, was illuminated ahead of Republic Day 2024. In the latest visuals from the region, locals and tourists can be seen spending time amid the illuminated Clock Tower in Srinagar.

A separate LED screen depicting tricolour and valour of the Indian defence forces can also be seen in the video that surfaced online.