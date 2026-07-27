Aadhaar Architect, Political Challenger, Technocrat: Who is Nandan Nilekani- The Man Chosen by PM Modi to Overhaul NTA?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a task force under the leadership of Infosys co-founder Nandan Mohanrao Nilekani to explore the use of technology in making India's public examination system leak-proof and more transparent.

Nilekani's appointment to lead the Modi administration's exam-reform task force fits a long-standing two-decade trend.

Over the years, successive administrations across different political parties have consistently turned to the technocrat for major policy assignments, bridging a career that spans work under both the Congress and the BJP.

Prime Minister Modi's recent actions follow a week of major decisions forced by intense, Gen Z-led demonstrations organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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Exam reforms are already familiar ground for Nilekani, who approximately eight years ago served as part of a seven-member Supreme Court-appointed panel led by retired judge G.S. Singhvi to probe irregularities in the 2017 Staff Selection Commission CGL and CHSL examinations.

Although the panel submitted a report that led the Supreme Court to rule in 2020 that there was insufficient proof of a total compromise of the examination process, a 2025 petition claimed the findings were never made public and asserted the government never truly resolved the core issues. While that plea was dismissed earlier this year for being overly broad, the petitioner was granted permission to file a more targeted challenge focusing specifically on the enforcement of the committee's recommendations.

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Against this backdrop, the NEET-UG paper leak in May triggered widespread demonstrations spearheaded by the CJP, resulting in Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down as education minister and prompting Prime Minister Modi to take measures including the establishment of the Nilekani-led panel.

Founding chairman of UIDAI

Nilekani, a 1955 Bengaluru native and IIT Bombay electrical engineering graduate, crossed paths with N.R. Narayana Murthy during his initial employment, leading them to co-found Infosys alongside others in 1981, after which he served as the company's CEO from 2002 to 2007 and subsequently held various board chairmanship roles.

Nilekani's Infosys biography highlights his role as the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) holding cabinet minister rank from 2009 to 2014, marking the beginning of his high-profile government work that originated in 2006 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Congress-led UPA administration as a solution for leaky subsidy programs, leading to the establishment of the UIDAI under the Planning Commission in January 2009 and his appointment that June to execute the initiative.

Nilekani later chaired the Technology Advisory Group for Unique Projects (TAGUP), which was responsible for designing the IT architecture for the tax and pension systems, before transitioning into politics in 2014 by stepping down from the UIDAI to contest the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency as a Congress candidate, though he was defeated by the BJP's Ananth Kumar.

Nilekani- The main man

Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia has noted that after Narendra Modi assumed the premiership , Aadhaar faced the risk of being scrapped due to the BJP's prior opposition, leading Nilekani to reportedly secure an in-person meeting with the new prime minister (PM Modi) in June 2014 to make his case, after which Modi listened and integrated the identification project into his governance framework.

Two years following the demonetiSation of high-value currency notes, Prime Minister Modi enlisted Nilekani for a committee tasked with outlining India's roadmap for large-scale digital payments, prompting Nilekani to remark at the time that the country possessed the foundational digital financial infrastructure required to make it happen.

He also served on a Reserve Bank of India committee—the High-Level Committee on Deepening of Digital Payments starting in January 2019—and was appointed by the commerce ministry in 2021 to the council for the Open Network for Digital Commerce, a government initiative aimed at reducing Amazon and Flipkart's dominance in Indian e-commerce.

Other members of the committee

Besides Nilekani, the six-member panel includes:

Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti

Former Higher Education Secretary Anita Karwal

Logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena