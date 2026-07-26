'Politics Today Is Corrupted...': Months After Bitter Power Tussle, Ex-CM Siddaramaiah Says He Won't Contest 2028 Karnataka Elections

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that he will not be contesting the 2028 state Assembly elections, citing issues like age, health and "corrupted" politics. This comes months after the bitter power struggle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post.

‘Political Field Corrupt’

While speaking at an event in Mandya district, the former CM said, Since the political field has become corrupted today, I will not contest in the 2028 assembly elections." However, he stated that he will remain active in politics and will continue to “stand as a voice for the people's hardships and joys”.

He noted that people of Varuna constituency are once again pressing him to contest the elections, but he will not be able to comply. Varuna is considered the home turf of Siddaramaiah.

'Will Be 81 Years Old In 2028’

The former CM further stated that owing to his old age, he will not be able to work with his past enthusiasm.

Advertisement

"In the past, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who gave us money and ensured our victory. But today, such a situation no longer exists. I am now 79 years old. Our government's term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before.

By 2028, I will be 82 years old. That will mark the completion of 50 years in my political life," he stated.

Advertisement

Recalling that he began his political journey in 1978 as a taluk board member, he stated that he has seen both defeats and victories, and can take satisfaction in the fact that he has not acted against his principles or conscience.

He added, “The time has come where, if we contest elections, we would have to give money to the people. Politics today is thoroughly corrupted. Honest politics seems to have no leg to stand on. In this backdrop, I have arrived at the decision not to contest in future elections.”

He concluded that for five decades, the people of Karnataka have seen him as one among them and have affectionately guided him, therefore, his life will be dedicated to public service.

Karnataka Power Tussle

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023 with a thumping majority. Following the win, a rumoured ‘power-sharing' agreement was reached between Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. It is reported that the agreement was finalised at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

According to the agreement, Siddaramaiah was to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the first 2.5 years of the tenure won in the elections. Siddaramaiah had reportedly agreed to resign one week before completing the 2.5 years, paving the way for D. K. Shivakumar to take over the CM's post for the remainder time.

The power tussle began since the 2.5 years mark was reached on November 20, 2025, but Siddaramaiah did not resign from the post.