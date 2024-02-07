Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Aastha Special Trains: Railway Cancels Jammu-Ayodhya Pilgrim Special Trains Amid Heavy Rush

The booking services for these trains have been temporarily suspended on the official website of Indian Railways.

Gursimran Singh
Railway Cancels Jammu-Ayodhya Trains Amid Ram Temple Rush
Railway Cancels Jammu-Ayodhya Trains Amid Ram Temple Rush | Image:Republic
Jammu & Kashmir:  Pilgrims of Ram Temple in Ayodhya have to wait longer as Indian Railways on Tuesday cancelled four Aastha Special Trains that were to leave for Ayodhya from Jammu and Kashmir, starting today to first week of February this year. 

The move comes in response to the significant influx of pilgrims at Ayodhya, eager to visit the newly constructed Ram Temple.

A spokesperson from Northern Railways informed Republic that these trains will be rescheduled, considering the current heavy rush at Ayodhya. However, the exact dates for the rescheduled trains are yet to be finalized. The booking services for these trains have been temporarily suspended on the official website of Indian Railways.

The affected trains include one departing from Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Railway Station on February 2 (Train No 04608), another from Jammu Tawi Railway Station on an unspecified date (Train No 04696), and one from Katra Railway Station on February 7. Passengers who had booked tickets for these cancelled trains to Ayodhya will receive refunds through online modes.

The decision reflects the Railway's commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims during this period of heightened demand for visits to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

