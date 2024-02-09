English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

WATCH: First Aastha Train From Kerala To Ayodhya Flagged Off from Thiruvananthapuram Today

The first AASTHA train to Ayodhya from Kerala was flagged off from the Kochuveli railway station here at 10 am on Friday.

Nishtha Narayan
Thiruvananthapuram: The first AASTHA train to Ayodhya from Kerala was flagged off from the Kochuveli railway station here at 10 am on Friday. 

The train will carry over 950 devotees to the city of Ayodhya. The train comprised of 20 sleepers class of coaches. 

State BJP president K.Surendran, who is on a statewide yatra ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will receive the train at Kottayam railway station.

"We are very very excited to go to Ayodhya. I have gratitude that I am travelling to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple," a passenger told Republic. 

Following the inauguration of the Ram Temple last month, the Indian Railways began operating ‘Aastha special trains’ to transport devotees to Ayodhya from all over the nation.

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

