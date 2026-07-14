'Ab Beti Bhi Surakshit Hai, Vyapari Bhi': CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP's New Reality, Cites Rs 50 Lakh Cr Investment Proposal

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh has long been at the center of a charged political discourse regarding law and order, particularly concerning the safety of women and daughters.

Seeking to reshape this narrative, the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised his government’s commitment to women's safety during the 'Unchaiyon Par UP' conclave hosted by Republic Media Network on Tuesday (July 14).

While the CM maintains that his administration has established a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy that has made the state significantly safer for women compared to the preceding Samajwadi Party era, the issue remains a subject of intense debate, with many continuing to point to ongoing concerns regarding crime statistics and the handling of high-profile cases.

Dramatic shift in landscape

CM Adityanath during the conclave highlighted a dramatic shift in the state’s landscape, asserting that under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh has become a secure environment for both daughters and businessmen.

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Emphasizing this transformation, he remarked, "Ab beti bhi surakshit hai, vyapari bhi surakshit hai in UP." (Now, both daughters and businessmen are safe).

Pre- Yogi era

Notably, under the Samajwadi Party (SP) government led by Akhilesh Yadav (2012–2017), the administration frequently faced severe criticism for the state’s security climate, with detractors alleging that the political environment provided a sense of impunity to criminals and fostered an atmosphere where women’s safety was chronically compromised.

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In contrast, since Yogi Adityanath assumed office in 2017, his government has centered its narrative on a "zero-tolerance" policy toward crime, asserting that improved policing and administrative reforms have made the state significantly safer for all citizens.

CM on 1st investor summit

Reflecting on the early days of his administration in 2017, Chief Minister Adityanath shared a narrative of how the state’s industrial ambitions evolved from early skepticism to massive success when planning for the first investor summit.

He recalled that in October 2017, when his officials initially proposed an investor summit with a target of Rs 20,000 crore, he pushed them to adopt a much bolder ‘global’ vision, famously challenging them to raise their expectations despite their initial hesitation.

This strategic shift toward creating a robust land bank, improving infrastructure, and fostering a secure business environment has since yielded historic results.

The CM highlighted that the state has successfully attracted investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore, a figure that serves as a cornerstone of his government’s claim that Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a premier destination for global business and industrial growth

'Chikankari, silk…'

The Chief Minister painted a stark picture of Uttar Pradesh before 2017, describing a period where key regional industries, such as Lucknow’s chikankari, Firozabad’s glasswork, Moradabad’s brass, and Varanasi’s silk saree sector, were on the verge of bankruptcy. He noted that many local businessmen were forced to abandon their ancestral trades to seek labor work in other states.

"Before 2017, there was neither the intent nor the policy for development," the Chief Minister stated, alleging that corruption and a lack of law and order had stalled progress.

The turning point

Concluding further, the CM further added that to reverse this trend, the state government launched the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, an initiative aimed at revitalizing indigenous crafts and localized industrial clusters.

By providing targeted support, including financial assistance, branding, and market access, the scheme has helped double the state's exports and secured Geographical Indication (GI) tags for numerous local products.