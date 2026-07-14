'From Rs 3 Lakh Crore To Rs 9 Lakh Crore': Inside CM Yogi’s Three Fold Development Booster Shot For Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled a severe financial crisis in 2017, revealing that financial institutions were completely unresponsive to the state government at the time.

Speaking about the state's economic turnaround, Adityanath contrasted those early hurdles with UP's current economic standing, noting that the state’s annual budget has now tripled.

Reflecting on the initial days of his administration in 2017, the Chief Minister stated that the state’s treasury was virtually empty, creating immediate operational panic within the bureaucracy.

According to Adityanath, the financial disarray was so acute that top officials sought to distance themselves from the crisis, while external financial institutions wanted nothing to do with the state.

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"When we formed the government in 2017, Uttar Pradesh's treasury was empty, and even banks wouldn't respond to us," Adityanath remarked.

Highlighting the hesitation within the state's own financial leadership during those chaotic early weeks, he added, "The finance secretary sought leave, and bankers refused to take our calls."

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The state's lack of fiscal credibility in 2017 severely limited its ability to secure credit or fund basic public welfare programs.

The Chief Minister used these anecdotes to underscore the scale of the financial restructuring his administration implemented in the following years.

By cracking down on tax evasion, streamlining revenue collection, and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a preferred destination for industrial investment, the administration aggressively expanded its revenue base.

The hard financial reforms have yielded significant results. Adityanath announced that Uttar Pradesh's annual budget has expanded exponentially over his tenure, rising from a modest Rs 3 lakh crore in 2017 to a massive Rs 9 lakh crore today.

This massive increase in budgetary allocations has allowed the state to aggressively fund mega-infrastructure projects, including an expansive network of new expressways, industrial corridors, and comprehensive regional welfare schemes, without relying heavily on high-interest emergency overdrafts.