Abandoned Meitei Houses Set Abalze in Manipur's Imphal West–Kangpokpi Border

Fresh ethnic tensions flared in Manipur on Saturday after three abandoned Meitei houses were set on fire near the Kanto Sabal area, a sensitive fringe zone stretching along the Imphal West and Kangpokpi district border. Following the incident, a massive crowd gathered around the area and forced security forces to launch a major containment operation to prevent a direct communal clash.

The arson took place around 1:30 PM at the Ex-Servicemen Colony in Kanto Sabal. Local residents, many of whom were working in nearby paddy fields, noticed thick plumes of smoke rising from the structures. The targeted houses had been vacant since their occupants fled during the initial outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

Security Forces Intervene to Prevent Clash

Following the arson, a tense situation unfolded as a mob of approximately 600 people attempted to advance toward Kanto Sabal from the Leimakhong side. Anticipating a major escalation, joint teams of the Indian Army, central paramilitary forces, and Manipur Police swiftly formed a defensive perimeter.

To disperse the advancing crowd and separate local factions attempting to march toward the site, security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells and smoke bombs on both the Leimakhong and Kanto Sabal fronts.

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"A mob of approximately 600 attempted to advance towards Kanto Sabal. The Security Forces intervened promptly and prevented a potential communal clash. The attempt by miscreants to set fire to abandoned houses was swiftly contained, ensuring no loss of life," the Manipur Police confirmed.

Political Fallout and Arrests

The proximity of the arson site to the Leimakhong Army garrison has raised sharp questions from local representatives regarding safety coordination in the fringe areas. Following the unrest, local authorities confirmed that a criminal case has been registered, and at least three individuals have been detained in connection with the arson.

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