Neeraj Sharma Murder: Victim's Family Alleges Use of Occult Practices, Says Ayushi Was Just a 'Tool'

The investigation into the Neeraj Sharma murder case has taken a dramatic turn as the victim's family has raised startling new allegations, claiming the murder was driven by an intricate conspiracy involving occult practices, a government job dispute, and a manipulated daughter.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Neeraj’s brother, Rakesh Sharma, and the family’s legal representative, Advocate Chandra Prakash Sharma, asserted that the crime extends far beyond a simple property dispute. They claim a long-standing plot was orchestrated to eliminate Neeraj for financial and professional gain.

The Compassionate Appointment Connection

According to Rakesh Sharma, the roots of the dispute trace back to the death of Neeraj’s husband. Following his passing, Neeraj received a government job under compassionate appointment rules because her daughter, Ayushi, was legally ineligible at the time.

The family alleges that shortly after Neeraj secured the position, individuals eyeing the financial benefits of the job and accompanying property began plotting her removal.

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Accusations of Occult Practices

In a bizarre twist, the family has urged the Jaipur Police to investigate a suspected "tantra-vidya" (occult practices) angle. They believe certain rituals may have been used by the suspects during the planning stages of the crime.

Furthermore, the family claims that Neeraj’s daughter, Ayushi, was not the mastermind behind the murder but was instead used as a pawn. They allege that the prime suspect, Balram, established a close personal relationship with Ayushi, bringing her under his influence to execute the plot.

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"Ayushi was merely used as a tool," a family member stated, pushing for a deep dive into the nature of the relationship between Balram and the daughter.

Police Response

Advocate Chandra Prakash Sharma has demanded an impartial, multi-angled inquiry connecting the dots between the property, the government job, the personal relationships, and the alleged occult links.