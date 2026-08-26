Abetment to Suicide Case Lodged in IIT Delhi Student’s Death Amid Campus Protests

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons following the death of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

The registration of the FIR comes amid widespread student protests on campus alleging severe "administrative lapses" and institutional negligence.

The Incident and Legal Action

The student, identified as Rishikesh Kumar, allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) on campus.

He was rushed to the institute’s campus hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

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Following the incident, the Delhi Police registered an FIR under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kishangarh police station.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, authorities have seized the student's mobile phone for forensic examination and are securing his counselling and academic records from the administration.

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Student Protests and Allegations

Hundreds of IIT Delhi students boycotted classes and staged sit-in demonstrations across campus following the death.

Demonstrators accused the administration of failing to provide adequate support to the student, highlighting several key issues:

Hostel Accommodation: The deceased was reportedly denied hostel re-allocation after a medical leave, forcing him to live off-campus and causing financial strain.

Academic Pressures: Protesters cited the denial of academic projects and unsupportive administrative procedures within a high-pressure environment.

Systemic Negligence: Student groups pointed out that eight students have died by suicide at IIT Delhi over the past 30 months, demanding accountability from institutional leadership.

Students submitted a list of demands to the IIT Delhi Director, seeking the resignation of key administrative officials, financial compensation of ₹1 crore for the family, and assurances of no disciplinary action against protesters.

IIT Delhi’s Response

In response to the unrest, IIT Delhi announced the constitution of a five-member external inquiry committee.

The panel, which includes former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, AIIMS Delhi psychiatry head Professor Pratap Sharma, student representatives, and the institute registrar, has been tasked with submitting a report within two weeks to evaluate institutional support structures.