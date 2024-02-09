English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Investigation Transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch

Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by a lone assailant, whom the police identified as Mauris Noronha, in the Dahisar area

Apoorva Shukla
Abhishek Ghosalkar
Abhishek Ghosalkar | Image:Facebook
Mumbai: The investigation of the murder case of Shiv Sena leader of Uddhav faction, Abhishek Ghosalkar, has been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, reports said on Friday, February 9. Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead during a Facebook Live by Mauris Noronha. 

The Crime Branch will focus on several aspects, including how Noronha got the weapon and who provided it to him, if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time and the questioning of people who were present at the spot when Ghosalkar was fired upon. The decision to handover the case was taken considering the seriousness of the matter and the scope of the probe, said the Mumbai Police. 

A team from the Crime Branch also visited the crime scene along with the local police, the official said. Later, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam and DCP (Crime) Raj Tilak Roshan also reached the spot in connection with the investigation. The team has started the probe and is trying to gather evidence, officials said. 

Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by a lone assailant

Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by a lone assailant, whom the police identified as Mauris Noronha, in the Dahisar area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Later, the assailant, Noronha, too, shot himself dead, according to the police.  The mortal remains of the deceased Sena (UBT) leader were taken to the state-run JJ Hospital for a post-mortem. 

The Police had registered two separate cases over the Dahisar firing incident. "One FIR is being filed for the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar and another ADR (Accidental Death Report) for the death by suicide of Mauris Noronha," said the Mumbai Police in a statement earlier. 

Dahisar Incident Creates Political Slugfest 

The Dahisar firing incident, whose video is doing rounds on the social media platforms, has resulted in a political slugfest in the state of Maharashtra. The Opposition leaders in the state, especially leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) have demanded the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

“Jungle Raj' has come to Maharashtra, Mumbaikars are shocked! Mumbaikars will answer those who want to bring 'Gundaraj' to Mumbai once again by feeding such gangsters,” said the Shiv Sena. 

Hundreds of Sena (UBT) supporters gathered outside Karuna Hospital in north Mumbai, where Abhishek Ghosalkar was rushed to after he was fired upon, and its vicinity. Accordingly, heavy police deployment has been kept in the area to avoid any untoward incident. 

 

(With agency inputs) 

 

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

