Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested Mauris Noronha's Bodyguard Amrendra Mishra under the 29(B) and 30 of arms ac | Image: Republic

Mumbai: The Police Crime Branch has arrested Mauris Noronha's bodyguard, Amrendra Mishra, under sections 29(B) and 30 of the Arms Act. The Crime Branch has thus far recorded the statements of 8 to 10 individuals in the case, including family members and close associates of Mauris Noronha.

Confirming the arrest, Mumbai Police Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Raushan stated, “We have arrested Amrendra Mishra, the bodyguard of Mauris Noronha. The weapon used by Noronha belonged to Mishra, leading to his arrest. We will produce him in court tomorrow.”

A source within the Crime Branch revealed, “Noronha used the pistol registered under Amrendra Mishra's name. Mishra had been associated with Noronha for 3 to 4 months. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Mishra kept the weapon in Noronha's office locker on the first floor. Noronha used the same weapon to fatally shoot Ghosalkar before taking his own life.”

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken statements from 8 to 10 people, including close associates and family members of Noronha. Noronha's mother, wife, and daughters have provided statements to the Crime Branch.

According to sources, Noronha's wife stated, “Noronha was incarcerated for 5 months in an alleged rape case. He suspected Abhishek Ghosalkar of influencing the complainant in the rape case, leading to the registration of charges against him.”

She further elaborated, "After his release, Noronha harboured resentment towards Ghosalkar, expressing his intent to seek revenge multiple times."

“In her statement to the Crime Branch, Noronha's wife recounted how Noronha regained Ghosalkar's trust after his release, only to be betrayed and shot by him.”

Mauris had entrusted his bodyguard, Mishra, with a pistol, which was then kept in his office. The pistol, with a capacity for 15 bullets, was used to fire 5 rounds at Ghosalkar, resulting in 3 hits. Following the shooting, Noronha went to the first floor of the office and took his own life.

