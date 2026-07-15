'Abhishek Sent Me To Jail, Told Mamata To Fix Things But She Didn't Listen': TMC's Anubrata Mondal Makes Explosive Claim

Kolkata: In a sharp escalation of the deepening power struggle within the Trinamool Congress, senior leader Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, holding him directly responsible for the party's recent setbacks.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the dissident group, Mondal asserted: “I left the party not because of Mamata Banerjee, but because of Abhishek Banerjee. I had to go to jail because of Abhishek Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee is the reason behind the downfall of the Trinamool Congress.”

He added that he had advised the Chief Minister to “mend things,” but his counsel went unheeded. “I have not left Mamata Banerjee. I have good relations with her. I have left her policy,” Mondal clarified.

The remarks come as veteran TMC MLA Madan Mitra formally joined the dissident camp led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee. Mondal, a prominent face of the rebellion, made the statements while heading to the rebel meeting.

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“Why did I go to jail? For whom did I go to jail? I went to jail because of Abhishek Banerjee,” he reiterated.

The public outburst underscores growing discontent among senior leaders over the party’s direction and internal decision-making under the Mamata Banerjee–Abhishek Banerjee leadership. The rebel group has been steadily consolidating strength, raising fresh concerns about the unity of the Trinamool Congress ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.